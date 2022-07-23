Flow of Costs in Process Costing focuses on tracking the same production costs used in job order costing—direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead—but assigning them to departments instead of individual jobs. This approach fits continuous, high-volume production because each department accumulates its own costs, such as baking, frosting, or packaging, and those costs are combined for all units processed during the period.

As units move through production, costs move with them from one department’s Work in Process to the next, then into Finished Goods Inventory, and finally to Cost of Goods Sold when the goods are sold. A central idea is that transferred costs do not disappear; they become part of the receiving department’s total product cost. In process costing, cost assignment is made at the end of a period, while cost recognition occurs later when inventory is sold, following the inventory flow from raw materials to work in process, finished goods, and cost of goods sold.