- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Activity-Based Management: Videos & Practice Problems
Activity-Based Management uses activity-based costing information to improve decision making, especially cost cutting. The main idea is to study activities and their activity rates, then identify whether each activity is value-added activity or non-value added activity. A value-added activity directly adds value to the final product or service, while a non-value added activity does not directly add value and may be reduced or eliminated through process improvement.
This distinction helps managers focus on where costs can be lowered without hurting product quality. Activities such as sewing and packaging machine usage are value-added because they contribute directly to the final product through labor and materials. In contrast, setups and quality inspection are typically non-value added because they support production rather than directly creating customer value. Using activity rates with this classification allows managers to target waste, improve efficiency, and reduce costs by redesigning processes, training employees, or investing in better equipment instead of cutting features that customers value.
Activity-Based Management: Value-Added Activities
Here's what students ask on this topic:
Activity-based management (ABM) is a method that uses information from activity-based costing to improve business decisions, especially in cost control. ABM focuses on analyzing activities within an organization to determine which add value to the final product or service and which do not. By identifying value-added activities (like sewing or packaging) and non-value added activities (like setups or quality inspections), managers can target areas to reduce costs without sacrificing product quality. This approach helps in making informed decisions about process improvements, employee training, or equipment investments, ultimately leading to better resource allocation and cost savings.
In activity-based management, value-added activities are those that directly contribute to the final product or service, such as sewing buttons onto pajamas or packaging finished goods. These activities involve direct labor and materials that customers value. Non-value added activities, on the other hand, do not directly add value to the product and can often be reduced or eliminated. Examples include setups and quality inspections, which support production but do not enhance the product itself. Identifying these helps managers focus on reducing waste and improving efficiency without compromising quality.
Companies can reduce costs by focusing on minimizing non-value added activities identified through activity-based management. For example, reducing the frequency or cost of setups by better employee training or investing in more efficient machines can lower expenses. Similarly, improving the quality of value-added activities like sewing can reduce the need for extensive quality inspections, which are non-value added. This approach avoids cutting features that customers value, maintaining product quality while eliminating unnecessary costs.
Setups and quality inspections are considered non-value added because they do not directly add value to the final product or service. Setups involve preparing equipment or processes but do not change the product itself. Quality inspections ensure product standards but do not alter the product's features or benefits. While important for maintaining quality and efficiency, these activities support production rather than creating customer value. Identifying them as non-value added helps managers find opportunities to reduce costs through process improvements.
Activity-based costing (ABC) provides detailed information about the costs associated with each activity in the production process. This data is essential for activity-based management because it helps identify which activities consume the most resources and whether they add value to the product. By pairing activity costs with classifications of value-added or non-value added activities, managers can pinpoint inefficiencies and target cost reduction efforts effectively. ABC thus serves as the foundation for ABM's goal of improving decision making and cost control.