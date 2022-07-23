Activity-Based Management uses activity-based costing information to improve decision making, especially cost cutting. The main idea is to study activities and their activity rates, then identify whether each activity is value-added activity or non-value added activity. A value-added activity directly adds value to the final product or service, while a non-value added activity does not directly add value and may be reduced or eliminated through process improvement.

This distinction helps managers focus on where costs can be lowered without hurting product quality. Activities such as sewing and packaging machine usage are value-added because they contribute directly to the final product through labor and materials. In contrast, setups and quality inspection are typically non-value added because they support production rather than directly creating customer value. Using activity rates with this classification allows managers to target waste, improve efficiency, and reduce costs by redesigning processes, training employees, or investing in better equipment instead of cutting features that customers value.