- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Activity-Based Costing: Videos & Practice Problems
Activity-Based Costing assigns manufacturing overhead more precisely by tracing costs to separate cost pools and using a specific cost driver for each activity. Instead of one plant-wide or departmental rate, each activity gets its own activity rate, based on budgeted activity cost and budgeted activity usage: \( \text{Activity Rate}=\frac{\text{Activity Costs}}{\text{Activity Usage}} \) . This creates more specific overhead assignment across activities such as setups, sewing, packaging, or quality inspections.
After the activity rates are found, overhead is assigned to each product line by multiplying each product’s activity usage by the relevant activity rate, then totaling the assigned overhead across all activities. Manufacturing overhead per unit is then calculated as \( \frac{\text{Total Manufacturing Overhead Assigned}}{\text{Units Produced}} \) . That overhead per unit is then combined with direct materials and direct labor to determine the final unit product cost.
ABC: Computing an Activity Rate
ABC: Computing an Activity Rate
A small factory’s data of budgeted overhead cost and activity usages are below:
Calculate the activity rate for Activity 2.
\$120
\$1,200
\$120,000
\$12,000
ABC: Allocating Overhead Costs
Here's what students ask on this topic:
In Activity-Based Costing (ABC), the activity rate is calculated by dividing the total budgeted cost for a specific activity by the total budgeted activity usage. This rate helps assign manufacturing overhead more precisely to products based on their consumption of activities. The formula is given by:
This means for each activity, such as setups or quality inspections, you calculate a unique rate. This rate is then used to assign overhead costs to products based on how much of that activity they use, leading to more accurate product costing compared to plant-wide or departmental rates.
To assign manufacturing overhead in Activity-Based Costing, you multiply each product's usage of an activity by the activity's rate. This is done for every activity involved in production. Then, you sum these amounts to get the total overhead assigned to the product. The steps are:
- Identify the activity usage for the product (e.g., number of setups, direct labor hours).
- Multiply the activity usage by the corresponding activity rate.
- Sum the overhead costs from all activities to get total overhead assigned.
Finally, to find the manufacturing overhead cost per unit, divide the total overhead assigned by the number of units produced:
This method ensures overhead is allocated based on actual activity consumption, improving cost accuracy.
Activity-Based Costing (ABC) offers several advantages over plant-wide or departmental overhead rates. First, ABC assigns overhead costs more precisely by tracing costs to multiple cost pools based on specific activities, rather than using a single broad rate. This leads to more accurate product costing, especially when products consume overhead activities differently.
Second, ABC helps identify high-cost activities, enabling better cost management and process improvements. Third, it reduces cost distortion by recognizing that not all products use overhead resources equally. This is particularly useful for companies with diverse products or complex production processes.
Overall, ABC provides detailed insights into overhead allocation, supporting better pricing, budgeting, and strategic decisions.
Activity-Based Costing (ABC) can be more time-consuming because it requires calculating a separate activity rate for each cost pool or activity. Unlike plant-wide or departmental methods that use one or a few rates, ABC involves identifying all relevant activities, determining their costs, and measuring activity usage for each product.
For example, if a company has 30 activities, it must calculate 30 different activity rates and track usage data for each product line. This detailed data collection and calculation process demands more effort and time, especially in complex operations with many activities and products.
Despite the extra time, this detailed approach results in more accurate overhead allocation and product costing.
To calculate the final unit product cost using Activity-Based Costing (ABC), follow these steps:
- Calculate the manufacturing overhead assigned to the product by multiplying each activity's usage by its activity rate and summing these amounts.
- Divide the total manufacturing overhead assigned by the number of units produced to get the overhead cost per unit:
- Add the overhead cost per unit to the direct materials and direct labor costs per unit to get the final unit product cost.
This method ensures that the overhead cost reflects the actual consumption of activities by the product, resulting in a more precise unit cost.