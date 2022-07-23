Activity-Based Costing assigns manufacturing overhead more precisely by tracing costs to separate cost pools and using a specific cost driver for each activity. Instead of one plant-wide or departmental rate, each activity gets its own activity rate, based on budgeted activity cost and budgeted activity usage: \( \text{Activity Rate}=\frac{\text{Activity Costs}}{\text{Activity Usage}} \) . This creates more specific overhead assignment across activities such as setups, sewing, packaging, or quality inspections.

After the activity rates are found, overhead is assigned to each product line by multiplying each product’s activity usage by the relevant activity rate, then totaling the assigned overhead across all activities. Manufacturing overhead per unit is then calculated as \( \frac{\text{Total Manufacturing Overhead Assigned}}{\text{Units Produced}} \) . That overhead per unit is then combined with direct materials and direct labor to determine the final unit product cost.