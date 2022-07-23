Target Profit Analysis extends cost-volume-profit work beyond the break-even point by asking how much a company must sell to earn a desired profit. The key idea is to start with fixed costs and add the target profit, then divide by the amount earned from each unit or sales dollar after variable costs. This makes the analysis more useful for planning because businesses aim for profit, not just zero income.

In units, the central formula is \(\frac{\text{Fixed Cost}+\text{Target Profit}}{\text{Contribution Margin per Unit}}\). In sales dollars, the formula is \(\frac{\text{Fixed Cost}+\text{Target Profit}}{\text{Contribution Margin Ratio}}\). On a CVP chart, the target profit is found where total revenue is above total cost by the desired amount; that vertical gap represents profit.