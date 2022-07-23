Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 2 Job Order Costing
Tracing Costs
Ch. 2 Job Order Costing
Tracing Costs: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Tracing Direct Materials Cost to a Job
Video duration:4m
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Example
Tracing Direct Materials Cost to a Job
Video duration:15s
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Problem
Prisca’s Printing Co. needs to take specialty glitter ink out of their inventory to use on their next job order. When they take the glitter ink out of their inventory, which document would they use to track the cost of glitter ink to job the glitter ink is being used for?
A
Bill of Materials.
B
Materials Requisition Form.
C
Raw Materials Record.
D
General Journal.
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0
Concept
Tracing Direct Labor Cost to a Job
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0
Example
Tracing Direct Labor Cost to a Job
Video duration:55s
Play a video:
0
Problem
At what stage in the production process are time ticket traced?
A
Raw Materials Inventory.
B
Work in Process.
C
Finished Goods.
D
Costs of Good Sold.
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