Relevant Range is the range of activity levels where costs behave the way they are normally expected to behave. Within a relevant range, fixed costs remain fixed and average variable cost per unit stays constant. Once activity moves outside that range, cost behavior can change, so assumptions about fixed and variable costs may no longer hold.

The key to identifying relevant ranges is finding a break point, or the activity level where the cost pattern shifts. A cost may stay fixed up to a capacity limit and then jump to a higher fixed amount, change from fixed to variable, or remain variable while the per-unit rate changes. When a graph shows separate sections where cost is constant or where the slope is constant, each section represents a distinct relevant range.

Understanding cost behavior across relevant ranges helps managers recognize when resource needs, contract terms, or pricing arrangements will change total cost. The main idea is that many costs are only predictable within a certain band of activity, so managers must monitor activity levels as they approach break points.