Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 8 The Master Budget
Sales Budget
Ch. 8 The Master Budget
Sales Budget: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Sales Budget
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
0
Example
Sales Budget
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
0
Problem
A furniture maker has set the following budgeted Unit Sales for the coming three months:
It is also projected that 60% of budgeted sales would come from credit sales that can be collected a month after the sale is made. What is the expected amount of cash sales for the month of May if each unit of product produced is sold at \$350?
A
\$96,600
B
\$67,200
C
\$75,600
D
\$64,400
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