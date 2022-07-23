Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis
Sensitivity Analysis
Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis
Sensitivity Analysis: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Price
Video duration:4m
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0
Example
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Price
Video duration:1m
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0
Problem
Whenever a business lowers their sales price, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
A
Higher than the original break-even point.
B
The same as the original break-even point.
C
Lower than the original break-even point.
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0
Problem
Fill in the blanks. D- Education is a private school that has \$1,000,000 in fixed costs per year and spends \$5,000 per student in variable costs. If their tuition is \$10,000 per year, their breakeven point would be ____________ and, if they raised their tuition to \$15,000 per year, their breakeven point would be ____________.
A
200 students; 200 students.
B
400 students; 200 students.
C
200 students; 100 students.
D
100 students; 50 students.
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0
Concept
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Variable Costs
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
0
Example
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Variable Costs
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Whenever a business’ variable costs rise, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
A
Higher than the original break-even point
B
The same as the original break-even point
C
Lower than the original break-even point
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0
Problem
Fill in the blank. D- Education has \$1,000,000 in fixed costs per year and spends \$5,000 per student in variable costs. Their tuition is \$10,000 per year. If their variable costs increased to \$7,500 per student, their breakeven point would be ____________.
A
100 students
B
200 students
C
400 students
D
800 students
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0
Concept
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Fixed Costs
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
0
Example
Sensitivity Analysis: Changing Fixed Costs
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
0
Problem
Whenever a business’ fixed costs rise, we expect that their break-even point after the change will be:
A
Higher than the original break-even point.
B
The same as the original break-even point.
C
Lower than the original break-even point.
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Fill in the blanks. Super Sweet Candy produces licorice at the costs given in the table. Their break-even point is ____________ and would change to ____________ if their fixed costs rose to \(15,000.
A
5,000 units; 7,500 units.
B
5,000 units; 10,000 units.
C
10,000 units; 7,500 units.
D
10,000 units; 10,000 units.
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