Risk Analysis evaluates how vulnerable profit is to changes in sales. A key measure is the margin of safety, which compares expected sales with the break-even point to show how much sales can fall before the business begins operating at a loss. It can be measured in units, dollars, or as a percentage using \( \frac{\text{Expected sales} - \text{Break-even sales}}{\text{Expected sales}} \) . A larger margin of safety means more room for sales to decline without creating losses.

Another important measure is operating leverage, which reflects the proportion of fixed costs in a business and how strongly profit responds to changes in sales volume. The operating leverage factor is calculated as \( \frac{\text{Contribution margin}}{\text{Net operating income}} \) . Higher operating leverage generally means greater risk because small sales changes create larger percentage changes in profit, but it also means stronger profit growth when sales rise.