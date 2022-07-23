Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
What is Managerial Accounting?
Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting
What is Managerial Accounting?: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Financial vs. Managerial Accounting
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Study Smarter with Worksheets.
Follow along with each video using our printable worksheets
0
Example
Financial vs. Managerial Accounting
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
0
Problem
The focus of managerial accounting is:
A
Preparing accurate tax returns.
B
Providing data for external auditing.
C
Preparing accurate external reports.
D
Preparing useful internal reports.
0 Comments for
0
Problem
Which of the following is a common characteristic of information used in Financial Accounting?
A
Not required by any regulatory body.
B
Intended to be used by shareholders and creditors.
C
Data is useful for future planning.
D
Focused on specific departments.
0 Comments for