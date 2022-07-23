Departmental Overhead Rates improve overhead allocation by using a separate rate for each production department rather than one plant-wide rate for the entire factory. Each department’s rate is based on its own overhead cost and its own allocation base, such as direct labor hours or machine hours. The core calculation is \( \text{Departmental overhead rate}=\frac{\text{Estimated manufacturing overhead for the department}}{\text{Estimated amount of the department’s allocation base}} \) .

After finding each departmental rate, overhead is applied to products or jobs based on how much activity they use in each department. When departments use different cost drivers, only the relevant base is used for that department. This method produces a more precise unit product cost than a plant-wide overhead rate because it reflects differences in how products consume resources across departments. It is especially useful when products spend unequal time in departments or when departments are driven by different activities.