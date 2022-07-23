- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Departmental Overhead Rates: Videos & Practice Problems
Departmental Overhead Rates improve overhead allocation by using a separate rate for each production department rather than one plant-wide rate for the entire factory. Each department’s rate is based on its own overhead cost and its own allocation base, such as direct labor hours or machine hours. The core calculation is \( \text{Departmental overhead rate}=\frac{\text{Estimated manufacturing overhead for the department}}{\text{Estimated amount of the department’s allocation base}} \) .
After finding each departmental rate, overhead is applied to products or jobs based on how much activity they use in each department. When departments use different cost drivers, only the relevant base is used for that department. This method produces a more precise unit product cost than a plant-wide overhead rate because it reflects differences in how products consume resources across departments. It is especially useful when products spend unequal time in departments or when departments are driven by different activities.
The Departmental Overhead Rate Method
The Departmental Overhead Rate Method
Sam’s Thymes Co. produces various types of products and applies manufacturing overhead to job orders using departmental rates for each department, instead of one single rate for the whole factory. The rates set for its two production areas are:
Processing Department: \(25 per direct labor hour (DHL)
Packaging Department: \)15 per machine hour (MH)
Job 242 used the following direct labor hours and machine hours in the two manufacturing departments:
How much manufacturing overhead should be allocated to Job 242?
520
445
390
195
Here's what students ask on this topic:
The formula for calculating departmental overhead rates is given by:
This means you divide the estimated overhead costs specific to a department by the estimated activity base for that department, such as direct labor hours or machine hours. This rate is then used to allocate overhead costs to products based on how much they use that department's resources. This method is more precise than using a single plant-wide rate because it accounts for differences in resource consumption across departments.
The departmental overhead rate method differs from the plant-wide overhead rate method by using separate overhead rates for each production department instead of one rate for the entire plant. In the plant-wide method, a single overhead rate is applied uniformly to all products regardless of which department they pass through. In contrast, the departmental method calculates an overhead rate for each department based on its own overhead costs and allocation base. This allows overhead to be allocated more accurately according to the actual time or resources products consume in each department, leading to more precise unit product costs, especially when products spend unequal time in different departments.
Using departmental overhead rates is more accurate because it reflects the actual consumption of resources by products in each department. Different products may spend varying amounts of time or use different levels of resources in departments like sewing or packaging. By assigning overhead costs based on department-specific rates and the actual activity levels of each product, the method avoids the distortion that can occur with a single plant-wide rate. This leads to more precise product costs, which is crucial for pricing, budgeting, and profitability analysis, especially when multiple products and departments are involved.
To apply departmental overhead rates, first calculate the overhead rate for each department by dividing the department's estimated overhead by its estimated allocation base (e.g., direct labor hours). Then, determine how much of the allocation base each product uses in each department. Multiply the departmental overhead rate by the product's usage in that department to find the overhead cost allocated from that department. Finally, sum the overhead costs from all departments to get the total overhead allocated to the product. This total is added to direct materials and direct labor costs to find the product's full cost.
The benefits of using departmental overhead rates include improved accuracy in cost allocation, better insight into how different products consume resources, and enhanced decision-making. This method helps managers identify which products are more costly to produce and why, enabling more effective pricing, budgeting, and cost control. It also supports more precise profitability analysis by reflecting the true overhead costs associated with each product. Additionally, departmental rates are especially useful when departments have different cost drivers or when products require varying amounts of departmental resources.