Unit Product Cost compares how manufacturing costs are assigned under absorption costing and variable costing. Both methods include direct materials, direct labor, and variable manufacturing overhead in product cost. The key difference is fixed overhead: absorption costing treats fixed manufacturing overhead as part of the unit product cost, while variable costing does not. Selling and administrative costs, whether variable or fixed, are period costs and are not included in unit product cost.

To determine the cost per unit, variable manufacturing costs are added per unit, and under absorption costing fixed manufacturing overhead is also spread across units using \( \frac{\text{Total fixed manufacturing overhead}}{\text{Units produced}} \) . This makes absorption costing produce a higher unit product cost than variable costing whenever fixed manufacturing overhead exists. A further distinction is that variable costing uses actual overhead data rather than predetermined overhead for unit product cost.