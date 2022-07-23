Activity-based management (ABM) leverages activity-based costing (ABC) to enhance decision making, particularly in identifying opportunities for cost reduction. By analyzing activities and their associated costs, businesses can distinguish between value-added and non-value-added activities, enabling more strategic cost management. A value-added activity directly contributes to the final product or service, such as sewing buttons onto pajamas, where direct labor and materials enhance the product's worth. Conversely, non-value-added activities do not directly enhance the product and can often be minimized or eliminated to save costs without compromising quality.

For example, setup activities, while necessary, are considered non-value-added because they do not directly add value to the product. Although setups involve no direct labor or materials contributing to the final product, their costs can be reduced through employee training or improved machinery. Sewing, on the other hand, is a clear value-added activity as it transforms materials into a wearable product, directly increasing value. Packaging machine usage also adds value by preparing the product for sale, involving both labor and materials like plastics and cardboard.

Quality inspection, despite its importance in ensuring product standards, is classified as a non-value-added activity because it does not directly add value to the product itself. Reducing the frequency or cost of quality inspections by improving the sewing process can lead to cost savings without sacrificing product quality.

By focusing on reducing non-value-added activities, companies can lower costs while maintaining or even enhancing product quality. This approach avoids detrimental cost-cutting measures, such as eliminating essential product features like buttons, which would degrade quality. Instead, ABM encourages investing in better processes or equipment to streamline operations. Integrating these insights with activity rates derived from ABC allows businesses to pinpoint the most effective areas for cost savings, ultimately supporting more informed and efficient management decisions.