Table of contents
- Ch. 1 Introduction to Managerial Accounting1h 36m
- Ch. 2 Job Order Costing42m
- Ch. 3 Process Costing1h 0m
- Ch. 4 Cost Behavior1h 30m
- Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis1h 25m
- Ch. 6 Variable Costing29m
- Ch. 7 Activity-Based Costing43m
- Ch. 8 The Master Budget3h 54m
- Introduction to Budgeting4m
- Benefits of Budgeting4m
- Types of Budgets7m
- Overview of Master Budgeting11m
- Sales Budget14m
- Production Budget21m
- Direct Materials Budget23m
- Direct Labor Budget8m
- Manufacturing Overhead Budget11m
- Ending Finished Goods Inventory Budget11m
- Operating Expenses Budget9m
- Capital Expenditures Budget5m
- Cash Budget1h 1m
- Budgeted Income Statement9m
- Budgeted Balance Sheet31m
Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis
Breakeven Analysis: CVP Chart Method
Ch. 5 Cost-Volume-Profit-Analysis
Breakeven Analysis: CVP Chart Method: Videos & Practice Problems
0
Concept
Breakeven Analysis: CVP Chart Method
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
0
Example
Breakeven Analysis: CVP Chart Method
Video duration:1m
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0
Problem
Practice: James’ Jumphouses has a variable cost per unit of \$12 and a total fixed cost of \$5,000. Which of the following is the equation for James’ total cost?
A
Y = 5000X + 12
B
Y = 5000X - 12
C
Y = 12X + 5000
D
Y = 12X - 5000
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