Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. Involve antibodies
b. Do not involve complement
c. Are caused by T cells
d. Do not involve IgE antibodies
e. None of the above
Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. Involve antibodies
b. Do not involve complement
c. Are caused by T cells
d. Do not involve IgE antibodies
e. None of the above
Which of the following is not the cause of a natural immunodeficiency?
a. A recessive gene resulting in lack of a thymus gland
b. A recessive gene resulting in few B cells
c. HIV infection
d. Immunosuppressant drugs
e. All of the above are causes of natural immunodeficiency
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Localized anaphylaxis.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Due to immune complexes.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Reaction to an incompatible blood transfusion.
Imagine that one of your patients is an emergency medical technician who has a family history of autoimmune disorders and allergy, but she does not currently suffer from either. Which of the following is (are) most likely true of your patient? Select all that apply.
a. She is at an increased risk for cancer
b. She is at an increased risk for type I hypersensitivities
c. She is at an increased risk for type III hypersensitivities
d. She is at an increased risk for latex hypersensitivity
e. She is at an increased risk for immunosuppression