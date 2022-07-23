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Ch. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune SystemProblem 7
Chapter 19, Problem 7

Summarize the causes of immunodeficiencies. What is the effect of an immunodeficiency?

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Begin by defining immunodeficiencies as conditions where the immune system's ability to fight infectious disease and cancer is compromised or entirely absent.
Identify the main causes of immunodeficiencies, which include primary (genetic or congenital) immunodeficiencies and secondary (acquired) immunodeficiencies. Primary immunodeficiencies result from inherited defects in immune system components, while secondary immunodeficiencies arise due to external factors such as infections (e.g., HIV), malnutrition, chemotherapy, or immunosuppressive drugs.
Explain that primary immunodeficiencies often involve defects in B cells, T cells, phagocytes, or complement proteins, leading to specific vulnerabilities depending on which part of the immune system is affected.
Describe the effects of immunodeficiencies, emphasizing that they lead to increased susceptibility to infections, including opportunistic infections that normally would not cause disease in individuals with a healthy immune system. Additionally, immunodeficiencies can result in poor vaccine responses and increased risk of certain cancers.
Conclude by noting that the severity and type of infections or complications depend on the nature and extent of the immune defect, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and management.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Causes of Immunodeficiencies

Immunodeficiencies arise from genetic defects (primary) or external factors like infections, malnutrition, or medical treatments (secondary). Primary immunodeficiencies are inherited and affect immune system components, while secondary immunodeficiencies result from environmental or acquired conditions.
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Types of Immunodeficiencies

Immunodeficiencies are classified as primary (congenital) or secondary (acquired). Primary types include disorders like Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), while secondary types can be caused by HIV infection, chemotherapy, or malnutrition, leading to weakened immune responses.
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Effects of Immunodeficiency

Immunodeficiency impairs the body's ability to fight infections, increasing susceptibility to recurrent, severe, or unusual infections. It can also reduce vaccine effectiveness and increase the risk of certain cancers due to compromised immune surveillance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?

a. Anti A, anti B, anti Rh

b. Anti A, anti Rh

c. Anti A

d. Anti B, anti Rh

e. Anti B

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Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.

a. Type I hypersensitivity

b. Type II hypersensitivity

c. Type III hypersensitivity

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. All of the above

Allergic contact dermatitis.

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Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.

a. Type I hypersensitivity

b. Type II hypersensitivity

c. Type III hypersensitivity

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. All of the above

Due to immune complexes.

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In what ways do tumor cells differ antigenically from normal cells? Explain how tumor cells may be destroyed by the immune system.

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Differentiate the three types of autoimmune diseases. Name an example of each type.

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Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.

a. Type I hypersensitivity

b. Type II hypersensitivity

c. Type III hypersensitivity

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. All of the above

Localized anaphylaxis.

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