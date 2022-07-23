Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?
a. Anti A, anti B, anti Rh
b. Anti A, anti Rh
c. Anti A
d. Anti B, anti Rh
e. Anti B
Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?
a. Anti A, anti B, anti Rh
b. Anti A, anti Rh
c. Anti A
d. Anti B, anti Rh
e. Anti B
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Allergic contact dermatitis.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Due to immune complexes.
In what ways do tumor cells differ antigenically from normal cells? Explain how tumor cells may be destroyed by the immune system.
Differentiate the three types of autoimmune diseases. Name an example of each type.
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Localized anaphylaxis.