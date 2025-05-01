Boost your knowledge with Microbiology Flashcards!
Microbiology flashcard sets
494 Decks
- Introduction to Conjugation definitions16. Microbial Genetics13 Terms
- Conjugation: F Plasmids definitions16. Microbial Genetics13 Terms
- Conjugation: Hfr & F' Cells definitions16. Microbial Genetics15 Terms
- Genome Variability definitions16. Microbial Genetics15 Terms
- CRISPR CAS definitions16. Microbial Genetics15 Terms
- Introduction to DNA-Based Technology quiz #117. Biotechnology10 Terms
- Introduction to DNA-Based Technology definitions17. Biotechnology15 Terms
- Introduction to DNA Cloning definitions17. Biotechnology15 Terms
- Steps to DNA Cloning definitions17. Biotechnology14 Terms