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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 2, Problem 4

Common long-term energy storage molecules are __________ , __________ , __________ , and __________.

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Identify the types of molecules that organisms commonly use for long-term energy storage by recalling the main biochemical categories involved in energy storage.
Recognize that carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins can serve as energy storage molecules, but some are more commonly used for long-term storage due to their structure and energy density.
List carbohydrates such as glycogen (in animals) and starch (in plants) as common long-term energy storage molecules because they are polysaccharides that can be broken down to release glucose.
Include lipids, specifically triglycerides (fats and oils), which are highly efficient for long-term energy storage due to their high energy content per gram and hydrophobic nature.
Consider other molecules like waxes or specialized storage molecules in certain organisms, but focus primarily on glycogen, starch, triglycerides, and possibly polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) in bacteria as common examples.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Storage Molecules

Energy storage molecules are compounds that organisms use to store energy for later use. These molecules are typically stable, high-energy compounds that can be metabolized when energy is needed. Understanding these molecules is essential for grasping how cells manage energy resources over time.
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Types of Long-Term Energy Storage Molecules

Common long-term energy storage molecules include carbohydrates like glycogen and starch, lipids such as triglycerides, and sometimes proteins in specific contexts. These molecules differ in structure and energy density, with lipids generally storing more energy per gram than carbohydrates.
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Biological Roles and Examples

Each energy storage molecule serves specific biological roles: glycogen stores energy in animals, starch in plants, and triglycerides store energy in fat cells. These molecules provide a reservoir of energy that can be mobilized during periods of fasting or increased energy demand.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .

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Textbook Question

Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .

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Textbook Question

What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?

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Textbook Question

One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .


a. the number of protons

b. the number of electrons

c. the number of neutrons

d. atomic number

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not an organic compound?


a. Monosaccharide

b. Formaldehyde

c. Water

d. Steroid

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Textbook Question

Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

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