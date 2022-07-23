Textbook Question
The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
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The principal short-term energy storage molecule in cells is __________ .
Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?
One isotope of iodine differs from another in __________ .
a. the number of protons
b. the number of electrons
c. the number of neutrons
d. atomic number
Which of the following is not an organic compound?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Formaldehyde
c. Water
d. Steroid
Describe the difference(s) among saturated fatty acids, unsaturated fatty acids, and polyunsaturated fatty acids.