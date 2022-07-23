What observation led scientists to understand the relationship between shingles and chickenpox?
Which of the following statements is true concerning variola major?
a. It carries a mortality rate of less than 1%.
b. It affects internal organs before appearing on the skin.
c. The causative virus has been totally eradicated from Earth.
d. The skin lesions it causes are smooth, waxy, tumorlike nodules on the face.
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Key Concepts
Variola Major and Smallpox
Pathogenesis and Clinical Presentation of Variola Major
Eradication of Smallpox Virus
Which of the following herpesvirus infections would be potentially most serious?
a. A whitlow
b. Ocular herpes
c. Shingles
d. Cytomegalovirus in a fetus
You have been given a large grant to do postgraduate research on live smallpox viruses. Where in the world would you find samples?
What was the difference in the effects of variola major and variola minor?
The initial flat, red skin lesions of poxviruses are called____.
a. macules
b. papules
c. pustules
d. pocks
Most of the world’s population in less developed and developing countries have been infected with EBV human herpesvirus 4 by age one and show no ill effects, even where medical care is poor. In contrast, individuals in industrialized countries are ordinarily infected after puberty, and these older patients tend to have more severe reactions to infection despite better overall health and access to medical care. Explain this apparent paradox.