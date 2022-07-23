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Ch. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the Environment
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 9 - Controlling Microbial Growth in the EnvironmentProblem 8
Chapter 9, Problem 8

Defend the following statement: “Pasteurization is not sterilization.”

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Step 1: Define pasteurization by explaining that it is a heat treatment process designed to reduce the number of viable pathogenic microorganisms in food or liquids, typically by heating to a specific temperature for a set time, but not intended to kill all microorganisms.
Step 2: Define sterilization as a process that aims to completely eliminate or destroy all forms of microbial life, including bacteria, viruses, spores, and fungi, resulting in a sterile product.
Step 3: Compare the goals of both processes, emphasizing that pasteurization focuses on improving safety and extending shelf life by reducing harmful microbes, whereas sterilization ensures total microbial destruction.
Step 4: Discuss the temperature and time parameters used in pasteurization (e.g., 72°C for 15 seconds in high-temperature short-time pasteurization) versus sterilization methods (e.g., autoclaving at 121°C for 15 minutes), highlighting that pasteurization uses milder conditions insufficient to kill all microorganisms.
Step 5: Conclude by explaining that because pasteurization does not eliminate all microorganisms, especially heat-resistant spores, it cannot be considered sterilization, which requires complete microbial eradication.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pasteurization

Pasteurization is a heat treatment process designed to reduce the number of pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms in food and beverages, typically by heating to a specific temperature for a set time. It aims to make products safe and extend shelf life without significantly affecting taste or quality.
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Sterilization

Sterilization is a process that completely eliminates or kills all forms of microbial life, including spores, from a surface, fluid, or medium. It is more intense than pasteurization and is used in medical, laboratory, and some food applications to ensure absolute microbial destruction.
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Differences Between Pasteurization and Sterilization

The key difference is that pasteurization reduces microbial load but does not kill all microorganisms or spores, while sterilization achieves total microbial death. Pasteurization preserves food quality by using milder heat, whereas sterilization uses harsher conditions that can alter product characteristics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the difference between thermal death point and thermal death time?

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Textbook Question

The preservation of beef jerky from microbial growth relies on which method of microbial control?

a. Filtration

b. Lyophilization

c. Desiccation

d. Radiation

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Textbook Question

A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?

a. Disk-diffusion test

b. Phenol coefficient

c. Filter paper test

d. In-use test

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Textbook Question

Which of the following items functions most like an autoclave?

a. Boiling pan

b. Incinerator

c. Microwave oven

d. Pressure cooker

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Textbook Question

The endospores of which organism can be used as a biological indicator of sterilization?

a. Bacillus stearothermophilus

b. Salmonella enterica

c. Mycobacterium tuberculosis

d. Staphylococcus aureus

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast desiccation and lyophilization.

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