Define the class of each listed exotoxin as type I, II, or III:
a. Superantigen
b. Hemolysins
c. Staphylococcus aureus enterotoxins that cause food poisoning
d. AB toxin
e. Membrane-damaging toxins
f. Phospholipases
Define the class of each listed exotoxin as type I, II, or III:
a. Superantigen
b. Hemolysins
c. Staphylococcus aureus enterotoxins that cause food poisoning
d. AB toxin
e. Membrane-damaging toxins
f. Phospholipases
Which of the following is a true statement?
a. If a pathogen establishes an infection, it is described as virulent.
b. Pathogenicity is the extent of disease caused by a microbe.
c. Normal microbiota are not usually affected by host factors.
d. A pathogen’s virulence factors change over time in response to selective pressures.
e. Attenuated pathogens cause disease in a normal host.
Which of the following is true regarding tropism?
a. It is the preference of a pathogen for a given tissue.
b. It is constant for a given microbe.
c. It limits a pathogen to infecting only one host.
d. It is determined by portal of entry.
e. It is independent of host factors.