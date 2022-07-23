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Ch. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and Pathogenesis
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 10 - Host Microbe Interactions and PathogenesisProblem 4
Chapter 10, Problem 4

Which of the following is true regarding tropism?
a. It is the preference of a pathogen for a given tissue.
b. It is constant for a given microbe.
c. It limits a pathogen to infecting only one host.
d. It is determined by portal of entry.
e. It is independent of host factors.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of tropism in microbiology. Tropism refers to the preference or affinity of a pathogen for a specific tissue or cell type within a host.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): 'It is the preference of a pathogen for a given tissue.' This aligns with the definition of tropism, as it describes the pathogen's tendency to infect certain tissues.
Step 3: Consider option (b): 'It is constant for a given microbe.' Tropism can vary depending on environmental factors and host conditions, so it is not always constant.
Step 4: Evaluate option (c): 'It limits a pathogen to infecting only one host.' Tropism relates to tissue specificity, not host range, so this statement is incorrect.
Step 5: Review options (d) and (e): 'It is determined by portal of entry' and 'It is independent of host factors.' Tropism is influenced by both the portal of entry and host factors, so these statements are not entirely true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Tropism

Tropism refers to the preference or affinity of a pathogen for specific tissues or cell types within a host. This specificity influences where the pathogen can colonize and cause infection, such as respiratory or gastrointestinal tissues.
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Factors Influencing Tropism

Tropism is influenced by both microbial factors, like surface receptors, and host factors, including the presence of receptors and immune defenses. It is not fixed and can vary depending on these interactions and the portal of entry.
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Portal of Entry and Host Specificity

The portal of entry is the route through which a pathogen enters the host, affecting infection success. While tropism relates to tissue preference, it does not strictly limit a pathogen to one host, as host factors and entry routes also play critical roles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. HIV is transmitted by a parenteral route.

b. Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogen that can cause disease in an immune-competent host if the normal microbiota are disrupted.

c. Gram-positive bacteria may produce endotoxin.

d. Siderophores help pathogens obtain calcium.

e. Emerging pathogens tend to exhibit expanded tropism.

f. The more toxic a substance is, the higher its LD50.

g. Virulence is the ability of a microbe to cause disease.

h. Gram-negative bacteria may produce exotoxins.

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Textbook Question

Pili, fimbriae, and sialic acid binding factors are examples of ________, which are virulence factors that allow pathogens to ________ host tissues––an essential early step in pathogenesis. In contrast, flagella, collagenases, and coagulases tend to act as ________, which help pathogens spread deeper into host tissues.

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Textbook Question

Assume your patient has a superantigen circulating in their blood. Select the single statement that is most likely to apply to your patient.

a. They are at risk for endotoxic shock.

b. They are not up to date on their vaccinations.

c. They are infected with a Gram-positive microbe.

d. They do not have a fever.

e. They have a viral infection.

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Textbook Question

Select the false statement about normal microbiota.

a. They compete with pathogens.

b. They do not include potential pathogens.

c. They make vitamins for the host.

d. They train the immune system.

e. A disruption in their balance can lead to disease.

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Textbook Question

Define the class of each listed exotoxin as type I, II, or III:

a. Superantigen

b. Hemolysins

c. Staphylococcus aureus enterotoxins that cause food poisoning

d. AB toxin

e. Membrane-damaging toxins

f. Phospholipases

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is a true statement?

a. If a pathogen establishes an infection, it is described as virulent.

b. Pathogenicity is the extent of disease caused by a microbe.

c. Normal microbiota are not usually affected by host factors.

d. A pathogen’s virulence factors change over time in response to selective pressures.

e. Attenuated pathogens cause disease in a normal host.

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