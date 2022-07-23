Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. HIV is transmitted by a parenteral route.
b. Candida albicans is an opportunistic pathogen that can cause disease in an immune-competent host if the normal microbiota are disrupted.
c. Gram-positive bacteria may produce endotoxin.
d. Siderophores help pathogens obtain calcium.
e. Emerging pathogens tend to exhibit expanded tropism.
f. The more toxic a substance is, the higher its LD50.
g. Virulence is the ability of a microbe to cause disease.
h. Gram-negative bacteria may produce exotoxins.