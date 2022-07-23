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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 10
Chapter 11, Problem 10

Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury?
a. Monocytosis
b. Complement activation
c. Eosinophilia
d. Fever
e. Inflammation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about the immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury. 'Aseptic' means that the injury is not caused by infection or pathogens.
Step 2: Recall the body's typical responses to tissue injury without infection. The immune system initiates a local response to repair damage and prevent further harm.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in terms of timing and relevance to aseptic injury: Monocytosis (increase in monocytes) and eosinophilia (increase in eosinophils) are more related to infections or allergic responses and usually take longer to develop.
Step 4: Complement activation is part of the immune response to pathogens, so it is less likely in aseptic injury. Fever is a systemic response usually triggered by infection or inflammation mediators circulating in the body, but it is not immediate.
Step 5: Inflammation is the body's immediate local response to tissue injury, characterized by redness, swelling, heat, and pain, aimed at containing damage and initiating repair. Therefore, inflammation is the most likely immediate consequence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aseptic Tissue Injury

Aseptic tissue injury refers to damage to body tissues without the presence of infection or pathogens. This type of injury triggers the body's innate immune response to repair damage and maintain homeostasis, primarily through inflammation rather than infection-fighting mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
1) Tissue Damage & Infection

Inflammation as an Immediate Response

Inflammation is the body's first and immediate response to tissue injury, characterized by redness, swelling, heat, and pain. It involves the release of chemical mediators that increase blood flow and recruit immune cells to the injury site to promote healing and prevent further damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Chronic Inflammation

Immune Cell Responses and Their Timing

Different immune responses occur at varying times after injury or infection. Monocytosis and eosinophilia involve specific white blood cells and usually develop later, while complement activation is more related to infection. Fever is a systemic response that typically follows inflammation and infection.
Recommended video:
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02:57
Intro to Immune Response Damage
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.

a. Eicosanoids

b. TNF- α

c. Interferon β

d. Histamine

e. Chemokines

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would you not expect to see in the first stage of inflammation?

a. Histamine

b. Kinins

c. Macrophages

d. Increased blood vessel permeability

e. Eicosanoids

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Textbook Question

____________ are innate molecular defenses that collectively limit free iron in the blood. Examples of these factors in humans include ____________, ____________, ____________, and ____________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a feature of innate immunity?

a. Better protection upon later exposure to a given pathogen

b. Recognition of diverse pathogens

c. Discrimination between self and foreign

d. Killing of identified invaders

e. Stimulation of adaptive immunity

1570
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Textbook Question

Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.

1919
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Textbook Question

Label the following as granulocytes or agranulocytes and classify them as innate or adaptive cellular responders.

Basophil

Monocyte

Macrophage

Lymphocyte

Neutrophil

Eosinophil

Mast cell

NK cell

T cell

1468
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