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Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 12 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 20
Chapter 12, Problem 20

Match the T helper cell subset to its function. Some choices may not be used, and some may be used more than once.

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Identify the main T helper (Th) cell subsets commonly studied in immunology: Th1, Th2, Th17, Tfh (follicular helper), and Treg (regulatory) cells.
Recall the primary function of each subset: for example, Th1 cells are involved in activating macrophages and promoting cell-mediated immunity; Th2 cells help B cells and promote humoral immunity; Th17 cells are important in inflammation and recruiting neutrophils; Tfh cells assist B cells in germinal centers; Treg cells suppress immune responses to maintain tolerance.
Review the list of functions provided in the problem and match each function to the Th subset based on their known roles. Some functions may correspond to more than one subset, while others may not match any subset directly.
Cross-check your matches by considering the cytokines each Th subset produces, as these cytokines mediate their specific functions (e.g., IFN-γ for Th1, IL-4 for Th2, IL-17 for Th17).
Finalize your matching by ensuring that all functions are assigned appropriately, and note any functions that do not correspond to any Th subset, as the problem states some choices may not be used.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

T Helper Cell Subsets

T helper cells are a type of CD4+ T lymphocytes that coordinate immune responses by secreting specific cytokines. The main subsets include Th1, Th2, Th17, and Treg cells, each with distinct roles in immunity such as activating macrophages, stimulating B cells, promoting inflammation, or regulating immune tolerance.
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Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells

Functions of T Helper Cell Subsets

Each T helper subset has specialized functions: Th1 cells promote cell-mediated immunity against intracellular pathogens; Th2 cells support humoral immunity and allergic responses; Th17 cells drive inflammation and defense against extracellular bacteria and fungi; Treg cells suppress immune responses to maintain tolerance and prevent autoimmunity.
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Functions of Helper T Cells (TH):Activation of Macrophages

Cytokine Signaling and Immune Regulation

T helper cells exert their effects primarily through cytokine secretion, which influences other immune cells' behavior. Understanding which cytokines are produced by each subset helps link the subset to its function, such as IFN-γ for Th1 or IL-4 for Th2, enabling accurate matching of subsets to their immune roles.
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Cytokines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is IgA protease, and what effect would it possibly have on host immune function?

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Textbook Question

List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.

Feature:

Most abundant antibody in serum

Made as a dimer

Stimulates allergic responses

Does not cross the placenta

Considered a complement activator

Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized

Main antibody in breast milk and mucus

Dominates the secondary immune response

Made early in the course of infection

Made in a primary immune response

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Textbook Question

Label the indicated parts of the antibody.

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