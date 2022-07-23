Textbook Question
What is IgA protease, and what effect would it possibly have on host immune function?
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What is IgA protease, and what effect would it possibly have on host immune function?
List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
Feature:
Most abundant antibody in serum
Made as a dimer
Stimulates allergic responses
Does not cross the placenta
Considered a complement activator
Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized
Main antibody in breast milk and mucus
Dominates the secondary immune response
Made early in the course of infection
Made in a primary immune response
Label the indicated parts of the antibody.