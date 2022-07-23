Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.
What is IgA protease, and what effect would it possibly have on host immune function?
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Key Concepts
IgA Protease
Role of IgA in Immune Defense
Impact of IgA Protease on Host Immunity
List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
Feature:
Most abundant antibody in serum
Made as a dimer
Stimulates allergic responses
Does not cross the placenta
Considered a complement activator
Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized
Main antibody in breast milk and mucus
Dominates the secondary immune response
Made early in the course of infection
Made in a primary immune response
Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity.
a. It can be passive
b. It can be active
c. It may be generated by vaccines
d. It is a form of autoimmunity
e. It may generate memory cells
f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta
Match the T helper cell subset to its function. Some choices may not be used, and some may be used more than once.
Label the indicated parts of the antibody.