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Ch. 12 - Adaptive Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 12 - Adaptive ImmunityProblem 19
Chapter 12, Problem 19

What is IgA protease, and what effect would it possibly have on host immune function?

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Understand that IgA protease is an enzyme produced by certain bacteria that specifically cleaves Immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies.
Recall that IgA antibodies are primarily found in mucosal areas such as the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts, where they play a crucial role in immune defense by neutralizing pathogens and preventing their attachment to epithelial cells.
Recognize that by cleaving IgA, IgA protease disrupts this first line of immune defense, reducing the effectiveness of mucosal immunity.
Consider that the cleavage of IgA by IgA protease allows bacteria to evade immune detection and colonize mucosal surfaces more effectively, potentially leading to infection.
Summarize that the effect of IgA protease on host immune function is to impair mucosal immunity, facilitating bacterial survival and pathogenesis in the host.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IgA Protease

IgA protease is an enzyme produced by certain pathogenic bacteria that specifically cleaves Immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies. By targeting IgA, which is abundant in mucosal surfaces, these bacteria can evade immune detection and colonize host tissues more effectively.
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Role of IgA in Immune Defense

IgA is a key antibody found in mucosal secretions like saliva, tears, and mucus, where it neutralizes pathogens and prevents their attachment to epithelial cells. It acts as the first line of defense in mucosal immunity, limiting infection at entry points.
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IgA

Impact of IgA Protease on Host Immunity

By degrading IgA, IgA protease impairs the host’s mucosal immune barrier, reducing antibody-mediated neutralization and clearance of pathogens. This enzymatic activity facilitates bacterial colonization and persistence, potentially leading to increased susceptibility to infections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Antigen ________ is a scenario in which pathogen antigens resemble host antigens. Antigen ________ is a scenario in which the pathogen changes its antigens. These are just a couple of ways that pathogens may avoid host immune system detection.

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Textbook Question

List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.

Feature:

Most abundant antibody in serum

Made as a dimer

Stimulates allergic responses

Does not cross the placenta

Considered a complement activator

Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized

Main antibody in breast milk and mucus

Dominates the secondary immune response

Made early in the course of infection

Made in a primary immune response

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Textbook Question

Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity.

a. It can be passive

b. It can be active

c. It may be generated by vaccines

d. It is a form of autoimmunity

e. It may generate memory cells

f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta

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Textbook Question

Match the T helper cell subset to its function. Some choices may not be used, and some may be used more than once.


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Textbook Question

Label the indicated parts of the antibody.

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