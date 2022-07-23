What is IgA protease, and what effect would it possibly have on host immune function?
Label the indicated parts of the antibody.
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Key Concepts
Antibody Structure
Fab and Fc Regions
Antigen-Binding Sites
List the antibody isotype(s) that exhibit the stated feature. Some features will be assigned to more than one antibody.
Feature:
Most abundant antibody in serum
Made as a dimer
Stimulates allergic responses
Does not cross the placenta
Considered a complement activator
Rare antibody that’s poorly characterized
Main antibody in breast milk and mucus
Dominates the secondary immune response
Made early in the course of infection
Made in a primary immune response
Select all the false statements about artificially acquired immunity.
a. It can be passive
b. It can be active
c. It may be generated by vaccines
d. It is a form of autoimmunity
e. It may generate memory cells
f. An example includes the transfer of antibodies across the placenta
Match the T helper cell subset to its function. Some choices may not be used, and some may be used more than once.