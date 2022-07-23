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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 13
Chapter 16, Problem 13

Choose the general agent of the disease (select ONE choice of agent from the options after each illness):
a. Pneumococcal pneumonia is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
b. Pneumocystis pneumonia is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
c. Tuberculosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
d. Histoplasmosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
e. Influenza is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
f. Colds are caused by (viruses, bacteria, fungi).
g. Coccidioidomycosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
h. Diphtheria is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
i. Pertussis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
j. Scarlet fever is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
k. Legionellosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
l. Q fever is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
m. Hanta pulmonary syndrome is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
n. Streptococcal pharyngitis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the three categories of infectious agents: viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Viruses are acellular pathogens that require host cells to replicate. Bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes that can cause a wide range of diseases. Fungi are eukaryotic organisms, often causing infections especially in immunocompromised individuals.
Step 2: For each disease, identify the typical causative agent based on microbiological knowledge. For example, Pneumococcal pneumonia is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, which is a bacterium.
Step 3: Recall that Pneumocystis pneumonia is caused by Pneumocystis jirovecii, which is a fungus, even though it was once thought to be a protozoan.
Step 4: Recognize that diseases like Tuberculosis and Diphtheria are caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Corynebacterium diphtheriae, respectively), while Influenza and Hanta pulmonary syndrome are caused by viruses.
Step 5: Use this approach to assign the correct agent type (virus, bacterium, or fungus) to each disease listed, based on the known microbiological etiology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Classification of Microbial Agents

Microbial agents causing diseases are broadly classified into viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Viruses are acellular entities requiring host cells to replicate, bacteria are unicellular prokaryotes with diverse metabolic capabilities, and fungi are eukaryotic organisms that can be unicellular or multicellular. Understanding these categories helps identify the nature of the pathogen responsible for specific diseases.
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Common Respiratory Pathogens and Their Disease Associations

Many respiratory diseases are caused by specific pathogens: pneumococcal pneumonia by Streptococcus pneumoniae (bacterium), Pneumocystis pneumonia by Pneumocystis jirovecii (fungus), tuberculosis by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (bacterium), and influenza by influenza virus. Recognizing these associations aids in accurate diagnosis and treatment.
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Differences Between Viral, Bacterial, and Fungal Respiratory Infections

Viral respiratory infections often cause colds and influenza, characterized by rapid onset and self-limiting symptoms. Bacterial infections like diphtheria and pertussis typically require antibiotic treatment and may produce toxins. Fungal infections such as histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis usually affect immunocompromised individuals and may require antifungal therapy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements, and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. The most common viruses that cause human respiratory system infections are cold viruses.

b. Viruses can be treated with antibiotics.

c. People who have been exposed to cold and/or wet conditions are statistically more likely to develop a cold.

d. Many respiratory illnesses that are not caused by influenza viruses have flu-like symptoms.

e. The flu vaccine is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.

f. Pneumonia is a rare healthcare-acquired infection.

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Textbook Question

Match the following:

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Textbook Question

Select the true statements about SARS-CoV-2. (Select all that apply.)

a. It causes COVID-19.

b. It is vaccine preventable.

c. The FDA has approved hydroxychloroquine to treat infections with this virus.

d. It is considered a zoonotic infection.

e. It causes a form of viral pneumonia.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect for a SARS-CoV-2 variant that is classified as a variant of interest? (Select all that apply.)

a. The isolated virus is genetically unique as compared to earlier circulating versions of SARS-CoV-2.

b. There is evidence that the variant completely evades vaccine-induced immunity.

c. The variant is broadly detectable with current diagnostic tools.

d. The variant can cause viral pneumonia.

e. Infections caused by the variant are not treatable with existing approved drug therapies.

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Textbook Question

Give two reasons why the bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine is not routinely recommended in the United States to prevent tuberculosis.

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Textbook Question

From the following list, select all of the diseases that antibiotics do not directly cure.

a. Hanta pulmonary syndrome

b. Streptococcus pneumoniae

c. Colds

d. Influenza

e. Haemophilus influenzae

f. COVID-19

g. Legionellosis

h. Tularemia

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