The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
Give two reasons why the bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine is not routinely recommended in the United States to prevent tuberculosis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
BCG Vaccine and Its Purpose
Tuberculosis Epidemiology in the United States
Interference with Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)
List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.
Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because
a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.
b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.
c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.
d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.
e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.
Indicate the true statements, and then correct the false statements so that they are true.
a. The most common viruses that cause human respiratory system infections are cold viruses.
b. Viruses can be treated with antibiotics.
c. People who have been exposed to cold and/or wet conditions are statistically more likely to develop a cold.
d. Many respiratory illnesses that are not caused by influenza viruses have flu-like symptoms.
e. The flu vaccine is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.
f. Pneumonia is a rare healthcare-acquired infection.
Match the following:
Choose the general agent of the disease (select ONE choice of agent from the options after each illness):
a. Pneumococcal pneumonia is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
b. Pneumocystis pneumonia is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
c. Tuberculosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
d. Histoplasmosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
e. Influenza is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
f. Colds are caused by (viruses, bacteria, fungi).
g. Coccidioidomycosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
h. Diphtheria is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
i. Pertussis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
j. Scarlet fever is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
k. Legionellosis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
l. Q fever is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
m. Hanta pulmonary syndrome is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).
n. Streptococcal pharyngitis is caused by a (virus, bacterium, fungus).