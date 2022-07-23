The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 16, Problem 7
Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because
a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.
b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.
c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.
d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.
e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of streptococcal pharyngitis, which is an infection caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria, leading to inflammation of the throat.
Step 2: Recognize that while symptoms like pain and contagiousness are important, the critical concern in treatment is preventing serious complications.
Step 3: Recall that untreated streptococcal pharyngitis can lead to autoimmune complications such as rheumatic fever and post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis, which affect the heart and kidneys respectively.
Step 4: Note that these autoimmune complications arise because the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues after the infection.
Step 5: Conclude that rapid diagnosis and treatment are essential primarily to prevent these autoimmune sequelae, making option (d) the most relevant reason.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Streptococcal Pharyngitis and Its Symptoms
Streptococcal pharyngitis, commonly known as strep throat, is an infection caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria. It primarily causes sore throat, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Recognizing its symptoms is essential for timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent complications.
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Autoimmune Complications of Streptococcal Infection
If untreated, streptococcal pharyngitis can trigger autoimmune responses, such as rheumatic fever and post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis. These complications arise when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues, leading to serious heart and kidney damage.
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Importance of Rapid Diagnosis and Treatment
Prompt diagnosis and antibiotic treatment of strep throat reduce symptom duration, prevent transmission, and most importantly, avoid severe autoimmune sequelae. Early intervention is critical to limit the risk of long-term health issues and control the spread of infection.
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