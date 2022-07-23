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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 8
Chapter 16, Problem 8

The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.

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1
Identify the childhood vaccine that protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. This vaccine is typically given in multiple doses during infancy and early childhood to build initial immunity.
Recognize that the childhood vaccine is known as the DTaP vaccine, where 'D' stands for diphtheria, 'T' for tetanus, and 'aP' for acellular pertussis.
Understand that immunity from the DTaP vaccine wanes over time, so booster shots are necessary to maintain protection during adolescence and adulthood.
Identify the booster vaccine recommended for adolescents and adults, which also protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis but contains lower doses of diphtheria and pertussis components to reduce side effects.
Know that this booster vaccine is called the Tdap vaccine, where 'T' and 'd' indicate tetanus and diphtheria components at reduced doses, and 'ap' stands for acellular pertussis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DTaP Vaccine

The DTaP vaccine is a childhood immunization that protects against three serious bacterial diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough). It is given in multiple doses during early childhood to build immunity and prevent these infections.
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Tdap Vaccine

The Tdap vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to maintain immunity against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. It contains lower doses of diphtheria and pertussis components compared to DTaP and helps prevent disease resurgence.
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Booster Immunization

Booster immunizations are additional vaccine doses given after the initial series to 'boost' the immune system's memory. They ensure continued protection against diseases when immunity from the original vaccination wanes over time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.

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Textbook Question

Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because

a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.

b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.

c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.

d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.

e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements, and then correct the false statements so that they are true.

a. The most common viruses that cause human respiratory system infections are cold viruses.

b. Viruses can be treated with antibiotics.

c. People who have been exposed to cold and/or wet conditions are statistically more likely to develop a cold.

d. Many respiratory illnesses that are not caused by influenza viruses have flu-like symptoms.

e. The flu vaccine is not recommended for children under 2 years of age.

f. Pneumonia is a rare healthcare-acquired infection.

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Textbook Question

Select the FALSE statement:

a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.

b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.

c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.

d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.

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Textbook Question

Most cases of croup are caused by

a. Bacteria.

b. Viruses.

c. Trauma injuries.

d. Fungi.

e. Allergens.

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Textbook Question

Give two reasons why the bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine is not routinely recommended in the United States to prevent tuberculosis.

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