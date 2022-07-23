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Ch. 16 - Respiratory System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 16 - Respiratory System InfectionsProblem 6
Chapter 16, Problem 6

Select the FALSE statement:
a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.
c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.
d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.

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1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of typical and atypical pneumonia. Typical pneumonia is usually caused by bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and often presents with symptoms like consolidation visible on chest X-rays. Atypical pneumonia can be caused by a variety of pathogens including bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms, and usually lacks the classic consolidation seen in typical pneumonia.
Step 2: Analyze statement (a): 'Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.' This is true because typical pneumonia, such as that caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, is commonly acquired outside of hospital settings.
Step 3: Analyze statement (b): 'Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.' This is true since Streptococcus pneumoniae is a well-known bacterial cause of typical pneumonia.
Step 4: Analyze statement (c): 'Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.' This is false because atypical pneumonia can be caused by various pathogens including Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydophila pneumoniae, Legionella species, and viruses. Therefore, viruses are not the only cause.
Step 5: Analyze statement (d): 'Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.' This is true because atypical pneumonia often presents with diffuse, patchy infiltrates rather than the lobar consolidation typical of bacterial pneumonia.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Typical vs. Atypical Pneumonia

Typical pneumonia usually presents with sudden onset, high fever, productive cough, and lung consolidation visible on X-rays. Atypical pneumonia often has a gradual onset, milder symptoms, and lacks the classic consolidation seen in typical cases. Understanding these differences helps in diagnosis and treatment.
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Common Causative Agents of Pneumonia

Typical pneumonia is commonly caused by bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, while atypical pneumonia can be caused by a variety of organisms including Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydophila pneumoniae, and some viruses. Recognizing the causative agents guides appropriate antimicrobial therapy.
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Role of Viruses in Atypical Pneumonia

Viruses can cause atypical pneumonia but are not the only cause; atypical pneumonia also results from certain bacteria. This distinction is important because treatment differs—antibiotics target bacterial causes, while viral infections may require supportive care or antivirals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.

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Textbook Question

List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.

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Textbook Question

List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.

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Textbook Question

Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because

a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.

b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.

c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.

d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.

e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?

a. Viruses

b. Bacteria

c. Fungi

d. All of the above

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Textbook Question

Most cases of croup are caused by

a. Bacteria.

b. Viruses.

c. Trauma injuries.

d. Fungi.

e. Allergens.

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