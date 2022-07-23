The __________ vaccine is a childhood vaccine to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis; in contrast, the __________ vaccine is a booster shot recommended for adolescents and adults to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.
Select the FALSE statement:
a. Typical pneumonia can be community acquired.
b. Streptococcus pneumoniae is one cause of typical pneumonia.
c. Viruses are the only cause of atypical pneumonia.
d. Atypical pneumonia is not usually characterized by consolidation.
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Key Concepts
Typical vs. Atypical Pneumonia
Common Causative Agents of Pneumonia
Role of Viruses in Atypical Pneumonia
List the anatomical structures of the human lower respiratory tract.
List the three stages of pertussis, and provide some general characteristics of each stage.
Rapid diagnosis and treatment of streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) are important mainly because
a. Streptococcal pharyngitis is painful.
b. Streptococcal pharyngitis is highly contagious.
c. Failure to treat streptococcal pharyngitis can compromise the efficiency of the DTaP vaccine.
d. Streptococcal pharyngitis can cause certain autoimmune complications.
e. Not treating streptococcal pharyngitis leads to antibiotic resistance.
Which of the following can lead to pneumonia?
a. Viruses
b. Bacteria
c. Fungi
d. All of the above
Most cases of croup are caused by
a. Bacteria.
b. Viruses.
c. Trauma injuries.
d. Fungi.
e. Allergens.