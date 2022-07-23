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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 2
Chapter 21, Problem 2

First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.

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Step 1: Identify the type of pathogen responsible for each disease. Recall that bacterial diseases are caused by bacteria, viral diseases by viruses, and protozoan diseases by protozoa (single-celled eukaryotic organisms).
Step 2: Classify each disease accordingly: - Dengue fever: caused by a virus (Dengue virus). - AIDS: caused by a virus (Human Immunodeficiency Virus, HIV). - Chikungunya: caused by a virus (Chikungunya virus). - Lyme disease: caused by bacteria (Borrelia burgdorferi). - Malaria: caused by protozoa (Plasmodium species).
Step 3: Understand what vectorborne infections are. Vectorborne diseases are transmitted to humans through the bite of infected arthropods such as mosquitoes, ticks, or fleas.
Step 4: Determine which diseases are vectorborne by identifying their vectors: - Dengue fever: transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (vectorborne). - AIDS: transmitted primarily through bodily fluids, not vectorborne. - Chikungunya: transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes (vectorborne). - Lyme disease: transmitted by ticks (vectorborne). - Malaria: transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes (vectorborne).
Step 5: Summarize the classification and vectorborne status for each disease to complete the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Classification of Infectious Diseases by Pathogen Type

Infectious diseases are categorized based on the type of causative agent: bacteria, viruses, or protozoa. Understanding these categories helps identify the nature of the disease and guides treatment options. For example, bacterial diseases are caused by bacteria, viral diseases by viruses, and protozoan diseases by single-celled eukaryotic organisms.
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Vectorborne Diseases

Vectorborne diseases are infections transmitted to humans through carriers called vectors, often arthropods like mosquitoes or ticks. Recognizing which diseases are vectorborne is crucial for understanding their transmission dynamics and implementing control measures. Examples include malaria transmitted by mosquitoes and Lyme disease transmitted by ticks.
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Examples of Specific Diseases and Their Classification

Familiarity with common diseases and their classifications aids in quick identification. Dengue fever and chikungunya are viral and mosquito-borne; AIDS is viral but not vectorborne; Lyme disease is bacterial and tick-borne; malaria is protozoan and mosquito-borne. This knowledge links disease characteristics to their causative agents and transmission.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?

a. Dengue virus

b. Yellow fever virus

c. Human immunodeficiency virus

d. Plasmodium falciparum

e. Epstein-Barr virus

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Textbook Question

A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?

a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?

b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?

c. Do you live near woods?

d. Have you been hiking lately?

e. Do you use intravenous drugs?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?

a. Borrelia burgdorferi

b. Human immunodeficiency virus

c. Zika virus

d. Candida albicans

e. Epstein-Barr virus

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Textbook Question

How are sepsis and septic shock related?

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