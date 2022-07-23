Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?
a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?
b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?
c. Do you live near woods?
d. Have you been hiking lately?
e. Do you use intravenous drugs?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Epidemiology and Transmission of Arboviral Diseases
Clinical Presentation of Arboviral Infections
Importance of Patient History in Differential Diagnosis
What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?
a. Dengue virus
b. Yellow fever virus
c. Human immunodeficiency virus
d. Plasmodium falciparum
e. Epstein-Barr virus
Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?
a. Borrelia burgdorferi
b. Human immunodeficiency virus
c. Zika virus
d. Candida albicans
e. Epstein-Barr virus
First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.
How is Lassa different from Ebola and Marburg, aside from being caused by a different virus?
A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever