Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.
What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?
a. Dengue virus
b. Yellow fever virus
c. Human immunodeficiency virus
d. Plasmodium falciparum
e. Epstein-Barr virus
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)
Mononucleosis
Burkitt’s Lymphoma
A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?
a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?
b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?
c. Do you live near woods?
d. Have you been hiking lately?
e. Do you use intravenous drugs?
Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?
a. Borrelia burgdorferi
b. Human immunodeficiency virus
c. Zika virus
d. Candida albicans
e. Epstein-Barr virus
How are sepsis and septic shock related?
First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.
A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?
a. Dengue fever
b. Zika
c. HTLV
d. Lyme disease
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever