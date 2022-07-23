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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 5
Chapter 21, Problem 5

What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?
a. Dengue virus
b. Yellow fever virus
c. Human immunodeficiency virus
d. Plasmodium falciparum
e. Epstein-Barr virus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the diseases mentioned in the question. Infectious mononucleosis is a disease characterized by fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes, often caused by a viral infection.
Step 2: Recognize that Burkitt's lymphoma is a type of cancer affecting B cells, commonly associated with a viral infection in certain regions.
Step 3: Recall that the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a member of the herpesvirus family known to cause infectious mononucleosis and is also linked to the development of Burkitt's lymphoma.
Step 4: Review the other options: Dengue virus and Yellow fever virus are flaviviruses causing different diseases; Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) causes AIDS; Plasmodium falciparum is a protozoan parasite causing malaria, not a virus.
Step 5: Conclude that the virus responsible for both mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma is the Epstein-Barr virus, corresponding to option (e).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

EBV is a herpesvirus known for causing infectious mononucleosis, often called the 'kissing disease.' It infects B cells and epithelial cells, establishing lifelong latency. EBV is also linked to certain cancers, including Burkitt’s lymphoma, by promoting uncontrolled B cell proliferation.
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Mononucleosis

Mononucleosis is an infectious disease characterized by fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes. It is primarily caused by EBV infection, which triggers an immune response involving atypical lymphocytes. Understanding its viral origin helps differentiate it from bacterial or other viral infections.

Burkitt’s Lymphoma

Burkitt’s lymphoma is a fast-growing B cell cancer commonly associated with EBV infection, especially in regions with high malaria prevalence. The virus contributes to oncogenesis by altering gene expression and promoting chromosomal translocations involving the MYC gene, leading to uncontrolled cell growth.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name two similarities between Ebola and Marburg infections.

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Textbook Question

A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?

a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?

b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?

c. Do you live near woods?

d. Have you been hiking lately?

e. Do you use intravenous drugs?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?

a. Borrelia burgdorferi

b. Human immunodeficiency virus

c. Zika virus

d. Candida albicans

e. Epstein-Barr virus

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Textbook Question

How are sepsis and septic shock related?

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Textbook Question

First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.

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Textbook Question

A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?

a. Dengue fever

b. Zika

c. HTLV

d. Lyme disease

e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

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