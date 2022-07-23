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Ch. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 21 - Cardiovascular and Lymphatic InfectionsProblem 3
Chapter 21, Problem 3

Which of the following microbes is most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals?
a. Borrelia burgdorferi
b. Human immunodeficiency virus
c. Zika virus
d. Candida albicans
e. Epstein-Barr virus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of sepsis. Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection, often involving bacteria or fungi entering the bloodstream and causing systemic inflammation.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each microbe listed: Borrelia burgdorferi is a bacterium causing Lyme disease; Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) causes immune suppression but is not a direct cause of sepsis; Zika virus is primarily associated with neurological complications; Candida albicans is a fungal pathogen known to cause bloodstream infections, especially in immune-compromised patients; Epstein-Barr virus causes infectious mononucleosis and is not commonly linked to sepsis.
Step 3: Focus on the immune-compromised population, who are more susceptible to opportunistic infections, particularly fungal infections like those caused by Candida albicans, which can lead to systemic infections and sepsis.
Step 4: Recognize that Candida albicans is the most common cause of fungal sepsis in immune-compromised individuals due to its ability to invade the bloodstream and cause systemic infection.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Candida albicans is the microbe most commonly associated with sepsis in immune-compromised individuals.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sepsis and Its Causes

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by the body's extreme response to an infection, leading to tissue damage and organ failure. It commonly arises from bacterial, fungal, or viral infections, especially in immune-compromised individuals who cannot effectively fight pathogens.
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Immune-Compromised Individuals

Immune-compromised individuals have weakened immune systems due to conditions like HIV/AIDS, chemotherapy, or organ transplants. This makes them more susceptible to opportunistic infections, including those caused by fungi and certain viruses that rarely cause severe disease in healthy people.
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Candida albicans as an Opportunistic Pathogen

Candida albicans is a common fungal pathogen that can cause bloodstream infections and sepsis, especially in immune-compromised patients. It is part of normal human flora but can become invasive when the immune system is weakened, making it a frequent cause of fungal sepsis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What virus is responsible for mononucleosis and Burkitt’s lymphoma?

a. Dengue virus

b. Yellow fever virus

c. Human immunodeficiency virus

d. Plasmodium falciparum

e. Epstein-Barr virus

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Textbook Question

A patient in the United States presents with symptoms of fever, chills, nausea, and a rash. Which of the following questions would provide a clue as to whether dengue fever, chikungungya, or Zika should be included in the differential diagnosis?

a. Have you recently traveled anywhere?

b. Has your sexual partner exhibited these symptoms recently?

c. Do you live near woods?

d. Have you been hiking lately?

e. Do you use intravenous drugs?

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Textbook Question

How are sepsis and septic shock related?

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Textbook Question

First label the following diseases as bacterial, viral, or protozoan, and then indicate which ones are vectorborne infections: dengue fever, AIDS, chikungunya, Lyme disease, malaria.

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Textbook Question

A tourniquet test can be used to identify which disease?

a. Dengue fever

b. Zika

c. HTLV

d. Lyme disease

e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

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