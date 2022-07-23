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Ch. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 4 - Introduction to Eukaryotic CellsProblem 10
Chapter 4, Problem 10

Complete the Venn diagram that compares and contrasts prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
Blank Venn diagram with two overlapping circles labeled Eukaryotes and Prokaryotes for comparing cell characteristics.

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Identify the defining characteristics of prokaryotes, such as the absence of a nucleus, presence of a single circular chromosome, lack of membrane-bound organelles, and generally smaller cell size.
List the defining characteristics of eukaryotes, including the presence of a true nucleus, multiple linear chromosomes, membrane-bound organelles like mitochondria and the endoplasmic reticulum, and generally larger cell size.
Determine the shared features between prokaryotes and eukaryotes, such as having a plasma membrane, ribosomes for protein synthesis, DNA as genetic material, and the ability to carry out basic metabolic processes.
Organize these characteristics into the Venn diagram by placing unique prokaryotic traits in the prokaryote-only section, unique eukaryotic traits in the eukaryote-only section, and shared traits in the overlapping middle section.
Review the completed Venn diagram to ensure all key similarities and differences are accurately represented, helping to visualize the fundamental distinctions and commonalities between these two cell types.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Structure of Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes

Prokaryotes are unicellular organisms without a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes have a defined nucleus and various organelles. Understanding these structural differences is essential for comparing their cellular organization.
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Genetic Material Organization

In prokaryotes, DNA is typically circular and located in the nucleoid region, whereas eukaryotic DNA is linear and enclosed within the nucleus. This distinction affects gene expression and replication processes.
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Reproduction and Metabolic Diversity

Prokaryotes reproduce mainly by binary fission and exhibit diverse metabolic pathways, including anaerobic and photosynthetic processes. Eukaryotes reproduce sexually or asexually and have more complex metabolic systems, which is important for understanding their biological roles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

___________________ is also called cell drinking and is an example of an endocytic process.

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Textbook Question

Fungal spores can be made by ________. Select all that apply.

a. Binary fission

b. Mitosis

c. Meiosis

d. Asexual reproduction

e. Sexual reproduction

f. Sporogony

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Textbook Question

Complete the table by answering yes or no for each question.

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Textbook Question

The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply.

a. Peptidoglycan

b. Phospholipids

c. A cell wall

d. A nucleus

e. Chloroplasts

f. Ribosomes

g. Ability to carry out active transport

h. DNA

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Textbook Question

Eukaryotic flagella differ from prokaryotic flagella in that:

a. Eukaryotic flagella use a rotary motion to propel the cell.

b. Eukaryotic flagella are made of proteins.

c. Eukaryotic flagella are not enclosed in a membrane.

d. Eukaryotic flagella have a 9 +2 arrangement of microtubules.

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Textbook Question

Match the organelle to the function

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