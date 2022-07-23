Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?
a. Manual cell counts
b. Measuring dry weight of cells
c. Viable plate count
d. Measuring biochemical activity
e. Coulter counter
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Key Concepts
Direct Enumeration Methods
Viable Plate Count
Distinguishing Living from Nonliving Cells
You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following is the most important thing you must do?
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.
In a closed batch system, not all cells are expected to die, even as the death phase advances. Why?
Match the term to the proper description(s). A term can have more than one description.
Label each statement that follows as true or false, and correct the false statements so they are true:
a. Most pathogens would be considered mesophilic alkaliphiles.
b. Sterilization is a form of decontamination.
c. Disinfection is a form of decontamination.
d. High-level germicides achieve sterilization.
e. Ionizing radiation is a form of chemical microbial control.
f. Standard pasteurization is a way to sterilize milk.
Choose the false statement about binary fission.
a. It generates genetically diverse daughter cells.
b. It is an asexual form of reproduction.
c. It is the most common way that prokaryotes divide.
d. It leads to exponential population growth.
e. If it occurs in a single plane, it could generate chains of bacteria.