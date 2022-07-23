Step 2: Evaluate each option based on the biochemical processes in human cells: a. Glycolysis does not require oxygen and occurs in the cytoplasm. b. Fermentation occurs in the absence of oxygen and is not the primary pathway in human cells under normal conditions. c. Cellular respiration includes glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation, and requires oxygen for the latter stages. d. Oxidation of fats (beta-oxidation) occurs in mitochondria and ultimately feeds into cellular respiration, which requires oxygen. e. Substrate-level phosphorylation occurs during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle and does not directly require oxygen. f. Oxidative phosphorylation depends on oxygen as the final electron acceptor to generate ATP. g. Photophosphorylation occurs in plants and some bacteria during photosynthesis, not in human cells.