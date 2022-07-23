_______________________ is a process that uses light energy to drive an electron transport chain to make ATP.
Why do human cells require oxygen? Select all relevant statements.
a. To carry out glycolysis
b. To carry out fermentation
c. To carry out cellular respiration
d. To oxidize fats
e. To carry out substrate-level phosphorylation
f. To carry out oxidative phosphorylation
g. To carry out photophosphorylation
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Cellular Respiration
Oxidative Phosphorylation
Glycolysis and Fermentation
_______________________ is a process that relies on a phosphorylated intermediate to directly convert ADP to ATP.
Draw and then fill out a Venn diagram (see sample version here) that compares and contrasts anaerobic respiration to aerobic respiration. The middle section of the diagram is where you should list the features these processes have in common. Include as many details as possible in this diagram to make this a useful exercise.
_______________________ is a process that uses energy from nutrients to fuel an electron transport chain to make ATP.
Indicate which statements about fermentation are true, and then correct the false statements.
a. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that can be used by prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells.
b. Sugars are the only nutrients that can be fermented.
c. Fermentation is a low ATP yielding process.
d. There are only five types of fermentation: homolactic, heterolactic, alcohol, mixed acid, and butanediol fermentation.
e. Fermentation is the same as anaerobic respiration.
Complete the table.