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Ch. 8 - Microbial Metabolism
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 8 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 8
Chapter 8, Problem 8

Why do human cells require oxygen? Select all relevant statements.
a. To carry out glycolysis
b. To carry out fermentation
c. To carry out cellular respiration
d. To oxidize fats
e. To carry out substrate-level phosphorylation
f. To carry out oxidative phosphorylation
g. To carry out photophosphorylation

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of oxygen in human cells. Oxygen is primarily used as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during cellular respiration, which is essential for efficient ATP production.
Step 2: Evaluate each option based on the biochemical processes in human cells: a. Glycolysis does not require oxygen and occurs in the cytoplasm. b. Fermentation occurs in the absence of oxygen and is not the primary pathway in human cells under normal conditions. c. Cellular respiration includes glycolysis, the Krebs cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation, and requires oxygen for the latter stages. d. Oxidation of fats (beta-oxidation) occurs in mitochondria and ultimately feeds into cellular respiration, which requires oxygen. e. Substrate-level phosphorylation occurs during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle and does not directly require oxygen. f. Oxidative phosphorylation depends on oxygen as the final electron acceptor to generate ATP. g. Photophosphorylation occurs in plants and some bacteria during photosynthesis, not in human cells.
Step 3: Identify which processes explicitly require oxygen: cellular respiration (especially oxidative phosphorylation) and the oxidation of fats, since these processes depend on oxygen to accept electrons and produce ATP efficiently.
Step 4: Recognize that glycolysis, fermentation, and substrate-level phosphorylation can occur without oxygen, so they are not processes that require oxygen in human cells.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statements are those related to oxygen-dependent processes: cellular respiration, oxidation of fats, and oxidative phosphorylation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, enabling efficient ATP production. This process is essential for most human cells to meet their energy demands.
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Oxidative Phosphorylation

Oxidative phosphorylation is the stage of cellular respiration where ATP is produced using energy from electrons transferred through the electron transport chain to oxygen. This process generates the majority of ATP in aerobic organisms and depends directly on oxygen availability.
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Glycolysis and Fermentation

Glycolysis is the anaerobic breakdown of glucose into pyruvate, producing a small amount of ATP without requiring oxygen. Fermentation occurs when oxygen is absent, allowing cells to regenerate NAD+ but producing less energy. Human cells primarily rely on oxygen for energy, so fermentation is not a major pathway.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

_______________________ is a process that uses light energy to drive an electron transport chain to make ATP.

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Textbook Question

_______________________ is a process that relies on a phosphorylated intermediate to directly convert ADP to ATP.

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Textbook Question

Draw and then fill out a Venn diagram (see sample version here) that compares and contrasts anaerobic respiration to aerobic respiration. The middle section of the diagram is where you should list the features these processes have in common. Include as many details as possible in this diagram to make this a useful exercise.

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Textbook Question

_______________________ is a process that uses energy from nutrients to fuel an electron transport chain to make ATP.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which statements about fermentation are true, and then correct the false statements.

a. Fermentation is an anaerobic process that can be used by prokaryotic or eukaryotic cells.

b. Sugars are the only nutrients that can be fermented.

c. Fermentation is a low ATP yielding process.

d. There are only five types of fermentation: homolactic, heterolactic, alcohol, mixed acid, and butanediol fermentation.

e. Fermentation is the same as anaerobic respiration.

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Textbook Question

Complete the table.

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