Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.
Recombinant DNA is
a. DNA in bacteria
b. The study of how genes work
c. The DNA resulting when genes of two different organisms are mixed
d. The use of bacteria in the production of foods
e. The production of proteins by genes
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Key Concepts
Recombinant DNA
Gene Expression
Genetic Engineering Applications
Into which field of microbiology would the following scientists best fit?
Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.
Briefly state the role microorganisms play in each of the following:
a. Biological control of pests
b. Recycling of elements
c. Normal microbiota
d. Sewage treatment
e. Human insulin production
f. Vaccine production
g. Biofilms
Which of the following is not a characteristic of bacteria?
a. Are prokaryotic
b. Have peptidoglycan cell walls
c. Have the same shape
d. Grow by binary fission
e. Have the ability to move
Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?
a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.
b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.
c. A vital force is necessary for life.
d. Air is necessary for living organisms.
e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.