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Ch. 1 - The Microbial World and You
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 1 - The Microbial World and YouProblem 4
Chapter 1, Problem 4

Recombinant DNA is
a. DNA in bacteria
b. The study of how genes work
c. The DNA resulting when genes of two different organisms are mixed
d. The use of bacteria in the production of foods
e. The production of proteins by genes

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1
Step 1: Understand the term 'Recombinant DNA' by breaking down the words: 'recombinant' means combining genetic material from different sources.
Step 2: Review each option to see which best fits the definition of recombinant DNA.
Step 3: Option a describes DNA in bacteria, which is not specific to recombinant DNA.
Step 4: Option b refers to the study of gene function, which is genetics, not recombinant DNA.
Step 5: Option c correctly describes recombinant DNA as DNA formed by combining genes from two different organisms, which matches the definition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recombinant DNA

Recombinant DNA refers to DNA molecules formed by combining genetic material from two different sources, often different species. This technology allows scientists to insert specific genes into organisms to study gene function or produce desired proteins.
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Gene Expression

Gene expression is the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional products like proteins. Understanding gene expression helps explain how inserted genes in recombinant DNA can lead to new traits or protein production.
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Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression

Genetic Engineering Applications

Genetic engineering involves manipulating an organism's genes for practical uses, such as producing medicines, improving crops, or creating bacteria that produce useful substances. Recombinant DNA technology is a fundamental tool in these applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.

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Into which field of microbiology would the following scientists best fit?

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Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.

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Textbook Question

Briefly state the role microorganisms play in each of the following:

a. Biological control of pests

b. Recycling of elements

c. Normal microbiota

d. Sewage treatment

e. Human insulin production

f. Vaccine production

g. Biofilms

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a characteristic of bacteria?

a. Are prokaryotic

b. Have peptidoglycan cell walls

c. Have the same shape

d. Grow by binary fission

e. Have the ability to move

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?

a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.

b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.

c. A vital force is necessary for life.

d. Air is necessary for living organisms.

e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.

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