What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?
Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?
a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.
b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.
c. A vital force is necessary for life.
d. Air is necessary for living organisms.
e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.
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Key Concepts
Biogenesis
Spontaneous Generation
Vitalism
Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?
a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.
b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.
c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.
d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.
e. all of the above
Recombinant DNA is
a. DNA in bacteria
b. The study of how genes work
c. The DNA resulting when genes of two different organisms are mixed
d. The use of bacteria in the production of foods
e. The production of proteins by genes
Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.
It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.
a. Bacillus thuringiensis
b. Saccharomyces
Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.