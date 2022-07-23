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Ch. 1 - The Microbial World and You
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 1 - The Microbial World and YouProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?
a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.
b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.
c. A vital force is necessary for life.
d. Air is necessary for living organisms.
e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of biogenesis in microbiology. Biogenesis is the principle that living organisms arise from preexisting living cells, not from nonliving matter.
Step 2: Review each option carefully to see which one aligns with the definition of biogenesis.
Step 3: Option (a) states that nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms, which describes spontaneous generation, not biogenesis.
Step 4: Option (b) states that living cells can only arise from preexisting cells, which matches the definition of biogenesis.
Step 5: Confirm that other options (c), (d), and (e) do not correctly define biogenesis, as they refer to other concepts like vitalism, the necessity of air, or spontaneous generation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biogenesis

Biogenesis is the principle that living cells and organisms arise only from preexisting living cells, not from nonliving matter. This concept disproves spontaneous generation and is fundamental to understanding the origin of life in microbiology.
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Biogenesis vs. Spontaneous Generation

Spontaneous Generation

Spontaneous generation is the outdated belief that living organisms can arise from nonliving matter spontaneously. This idea was refuted by experiments from scientists like Pasteur, establishing that life does not emerge without existing life.
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Vitalism

Vitalism is the theory that a 'vital force' or special energy is necessary for life to exist. This concept was historically used to explain life processes but has been replaced by biochemical and cellular explanations in modern biology.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?

a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.

b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.

c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.

d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.

e. all of the above

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Textbook Question

Recombinant DNA is

a. DNA in bacteria

b. The study of how genes work

c. The DNA resulting when genes of two different organisms are mixed

d. The use of bacteria in the production of foods

e. The production of proteins by genes

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Textbook Question

Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.

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Textbook Question

It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.

a. Bacillus thuringiensis

b. Saccharomyces

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Textbook Question

Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.

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