Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

Genetic Code

Genetic Code

How to Use the Genetic Code

Problem

The redundancy of the genetic code is a consequence of ______.

Problem

A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?

Problem

A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is AAA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds the mRNA codon is ________.

Problem

Which of the following sequences of nucleotides are possible in the template strand of DNA that would code for the polypeptide sequence Phe–Leu–Ile–Val?

Problem

What amino acid sequence will be generated, based on the following mRNA codon sequence? 5′–AUG–UCU–UCG–UUA–UCC–UUG–3′

