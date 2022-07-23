Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - The Microbial World and You
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 1 - The Microbial World and YouProblem 9
Chapter 1, Problem 9

Spallanzani’s conclusion about spontaneous generation was challenged because Antoine Lavoisier had just shown that oxygen was the vital component of air. Which of the following statements is true?
a. All life requires air.
b. Only disease-causing organisms require air.
c. Some microbes do not require air.
d. Pasteur kept air out of his biogenesis experiments.
e. Lavoisier was mistaken.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context—Spallanzani's experiments aimed to disprove spontaneous generation by boiling broth and sealing flasks, but critics argued that sealing the flasks prevented air (and thus 'vital force') from entering, which was thought necessary for life to arise.
Step 2: Recognize Lavoisier's contribution—he identified oxygen as the essential component of air for sustaining life, which suggested that air was necessary for organisms to grow.
Step 3: Analyze the options in light of microbial diversity—some microbes, such as anaerobes, do not require oxygen to live, indicating that not all life requires air.
Step 4: Evaluate the experimental design of Pasteur—he allowed air to enter his flasks but prevented microbial contamination, showing that air alone does not generate life spontaneously.
Step 5: Conclude which statement aligns with modern microbiology—since some microbes do not require air, the correct understanding is that 'Some microbes do not require air.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Spontaneous Generation and Biogenesis

Spontaneous generation is the outdated idea that life can arise from non-living matter. Spallanzani's experiments challenged this by showing that microorganisms did not grow in boiled broth sealed from air, supporting biogenesis—the principle that life arises from existing life.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:05
Biogenesis vs. Spontaneous Generation

Role of Oxygen in Microbial Growth

Lavoisier identified oxygen as essential for many life forms, but not all microbes require oxygen. Aerobic organisms need oxygen to survive, while anaerobic microbes can live without it, which is crucial for understanding microbial diversity and growth conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Oxygen Requirements for Microbial Growth

Experimental Design in Disproving Spontaneous Generation

Pasteur improved on Spallanzani’s work by allowing air but preventing microbial contamination using swan-neck flasks. This showed that air alone does not generate life, disproving spontaneous generation while acknowledging the presence of vital air components like oxygen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
Experimental Design Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show where airborne microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.

1479
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about E. coli is false?

a. E. coli was the first disease-causing bacterium identified by Koch.

b. E. coli is part of the normal microbiome of humans.

c. E. coli is beneficial in human intestines.

d. E. coli gets nutrients from intestinal contents.

e. None of the above; all the statements are true.

1635
views
Textbook Question

It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?

a. Control insect populations

b. Directly provide food for humans

c. Decompose organic material and recycle elements

d. Cause disease

e. Produce human hormones such as insulin

1969
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?

a. Application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill

b. Application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage

c. Fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen

d. Production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon

e. All of the above

1724
views