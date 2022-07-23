What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?
Show where airborne microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.
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Key Concepts
Pasteur's Swan Neck Flask Experiment
Airborne Microbes and Contamination
Sterilization and Microbial Growth
Spallanzani’s conclusion about spontaneous generation was challenged because Antoine Lavoisier had just shown that oxygen was the vital component of air. Which of the following statements is true?
a. All life requires air.
b. Only disease-causing organisms require air.
c. Some microbes do not require air.
d. Pasteur kept air out of his biogenesis experiments.
e. Lavoisier was mistaken.
Which of the following statements about E. coli is false?
a. E. coli was the first disease-causing bacterium identified by Koch.
b. E. coli is part of the normal microbiome of humans.
c. E. coli is beneficial in human intestines.
d. E. coli gets nutrients from intestinal contents.
e. None of the above; all the statements are true.
It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?
a. Control insect populations
b. Directly provide food for humans
c. Decompose organic material and recycle elements
d. Cause disease
e. Produce human hormones such as insulin
Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
a. Application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill
b. Application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage
c. Fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen
d. Production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon
e. All of the above