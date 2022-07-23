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Ch. 1 - The Microbial World and You
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 1 - The Microbial World and YouProblem 8
Chapter 1, Problem 8

Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
a. Application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill
b. Application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage
c. Fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen
d. Production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon
e. All of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of bioremediation. Bioremediation is the process of using microorganisms, such as bacteria, to remove or neutralize pollutants from a contaminated site, restoring the environment to a cleaner state.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it fits the definition of bioremediation. Option (a) involves applying oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill, which directly uses bacteria to clean up a pollutant.
Step 3: Evaluate option (b), which is applying bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage. This is more related to plant protection or agriculture, not pollutant removal.
Step 4: Consider option (c), fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen. This is a natural biological process important for nutrient cycling but not specifically for cleaning pollutants.
Step 5: Review option (d), production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon. This is an example of genetic engineering or biotechnology, not bioremediation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bioremediation

Bioremediation is the use of living organisms, especially microbes, to remove or neutralize pollutants from a contaminated site. It often involves bacteria that can degrade harmful substances like oil, heavy metals, or pesticides, making the environment cleaner and safer.
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Nitrogen Fixation

Nitrogen fixation is a biological process where certain bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen gas (N2) into ammonia (NH3), a form usable by plants. This natural process enriches soil fertility and supports plant growth but is distinct from pollutant degradation.
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Microbial Biotechnology Applications

Microbial biotechnology involves using bacteria for beneficial purposes such as producing human proteins (e.g., interferon) or protecting crops. These applications improve health and agriculture but do not directly involve cleaning environmental pollutants.
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Show where airborne microbes ended up in Pasteur’s experiment.

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a. All life requires air.

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d. Pasteur kept air out of his biogenesis experiments.

e. Lavoisier was mistaken.

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It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.

a. Bacillus thuringiensis

b. Saccharomyces

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Which of the following statements about E. coli is false?

a. E. coli was the first disease-causing bacterium identified by Koch.

b. E. coli is part of the normal microbiome of humans.

c. E. coli is beneficial in human intestines.

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e. None of the above; all the statements are true.

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It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?

a. Control insect populations

b. Directly provide food for humans

c. Decompose organic material and recycle elements

d. Cause disease

e. Produce human hormones such as insulin

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