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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 26.7a
Chapter 14, Problem 26.7a

Name one fungus and one protozoan that can cause genital system infections. What symptoms would lead you to suspect these infections?

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Identify a fungus known to cause genital system infections, such as *Candida albicans*, which is responsible for yeast infections.
Identify a protozoan that can cause genital system infections, such as *Trichomonas vaginalis*, which causes trichomoniasis.
Describe the symptoms of a fungal infection like *Candida albicans*, which may include itching, burning, and a thick, white vaginal discharge.
Describe the symptoms of a protozoan infection like *Trichomonas vaginalis*, which may include itching, burning, redness, and a frothy, yellow-green vaginal discharge.
Consider the presence of these symptoms and the patient's medical history to suspect and differentiate between these infections.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungi and Genital Infections

Fungi, such as Candida albicans, are common pathogens that can cause genital infections, particularly vulvovaginal candidiasis. Symptoms may include itching, burning, and a thick, white discharge. Understanding the role of fungi in infections helps in identifying and treating these conditions effectively.
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Fungi

Protozoa and Genital Infections

Protozoa, like Trichomonas vaginalis, are single-celled organisms that can lead to sexually transmitted infections. Symptoms often include vaginal discharge, irritation, and discomfort during urination. Recognizing protozoan infections is crucial for appropriate diagnosis and treatment.
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Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections

Symptoms of Genital Infections

Symptoms of genital infections can vary widely but often include itching, unusual discharge, and pain during intercourse or urination. Identifying these symptoms is essential for suspecting the presence of fungal or protozoan infections, guiding further diagnostic testing and treatment options.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An encapsulated bacterium can be virulent because the capsule

a. resists phagocytosis.

b. is an endotoxin.

c. destroys host tissues.

d. kills host cells.

e. has no effect; because many pathogens do not have capsules, capsules do not contribute to virulence.

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Textbook Question

Using the following data, draw a graph showing the incidence of influenza during a typical year. Indicate the endemic and epidemic levels.

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 8–10.

A Maryland woman was hospitalized with dehydration. V. cholerae and Plesiomonas shigelloides were isolated from the patient, who had neither traveled outside the United States nor eaten raw shellfish during the preceding month. The patient had attended a party before hospitalization. Two other people at the party had acute diarrheal illness and elevated levels of serum antibodies against Vibrio. Everyone at the party ate crabs and rice pudding with coconut milk. Crabs left over from this party were served at a second party. One of the people at the second party had onset of mild diarrhea; specimens from of these people were negative for vibriocidal antibodies.

The source of the disease was

a. Plesiomonas shigelloides.

b. crabs.

c. V. cholerae.

d. coconut milk.

e. rice.

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