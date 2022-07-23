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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 15.6a
Chapter 14, Problem 15.6a

An encapsulated bacterium can be virulent because the capsule
a. resists phagocytosis.
b. is an endotoxin.
c. destroys host tissues.
d. kills host cells.
e. has no effect; because many pathogens do not have capsules, capsules do not contribute to virulence.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a bacterial capsule: A capsule is a polysaccharide layer that surrounds some bacteria, providing protection and aiding in virulence.
Consider the function of the capsule in resisting host defenses: The capsule can prevent phagocytosis by immune cells, making it harder for the host to eliminate the bacteria.
Evaluate the options given: Determine which option aligns with the known function of the capsule in resisting phagocytosis.
Option a states that the capsule resists phagocytosis, which is a known mechanism by which capsules contribute to bacterial virulence.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that describes the capsule's ability to resist phagocytosis, enhancing the bacterium's virulence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Capsules

Bacterial capsules are protective layers made of polysaccharides or proteins that surround the cell wall of some bacteria. They play a crucial role in virulence by enhancing the bacterium's ability to evade the host's immune system, particularly by resisting phagocytosis, which is the process by which immune cells engulf and destroy pathogens.
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Phagocytosis

Phagocytosis is a key immune response where specialized cells, such as macrophages and neutrophils, engulf and digest pathogens. The presence of a capsule can hinder this process, allowing encapsulated bacteria to survive longer in the host and potentially cause disease, making the capsule a significant factor in bacterial virulence.
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Virulence Factors

Virulence factors are traits or molecules produced by pathogens that enhance their ability to cause disease. These can include structures like capsules, toxins, and enzymes that facilitate infection and damage to host tissues. Understanding these factors is essential for comprehending how certain bacteria can be more pathogenic than others.
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Use the following information to answer questions 8–10.

A Maryland woman was hospitalized with dehydration. V. cholerae and Plesiomonas shigelloides were isolated from the patient, who had neither traveled outside the United States nor eaten raw shellfish during the preceding month. The patient had attended a party before hospitalization. Two other people at the party had acute diarrheal illness and elevated levels of serum antibodies against Vibrio. Everyone at the party ate crabs and rice pudding with coconut milk. Crabs left over from this party were served at a second party. One of the people at the second party had onset of mild diarrhea; specimens from of these people were negative for vibriocidal antibodies.

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e. rice.

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