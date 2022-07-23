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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 9
Chapter 17, Problem 9

How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?

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Understand that the human genome contains approximately 25,000 genes, which is far fewer than the number of different antibodies the immune system can produce (about 100 billion). This discrepancy is explained by the process of antibody gene rearrangement and diversification.
Learn about V(D)J recombination, a mechanism in B cells where variable (V), diversity (D), and joining (J) gene segments are randomly combined to create a vast array of unique variable regions in antibodies. This combinatorial joining greatly increases diversity beyond the number of genes.
Recognize that additional diversity arises from junctional diversity, where nucleotides are added or deleted at the joining sites of V, D, and J segments during recombination, further increasing the variety of possible antibodies.
Consider somatic hypermutation, a process occurring after antigen exposure where point mutations are introduced at a high rate in the variable region genes of activated B cells, refining and expanding antibody specificity.
Combine all these mechanisms—combinatorial joining, junctional diversity, and somatic hypermutation—to understand how a limited number of genes can generate an enormous repertoire of antibodies capable of recognizing a vast array of antigens.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

V(D)J Recombination

V(D)J recombination is a process in developing B cells where variable (V), diversity (D), and joining (J) gene segments are randomly combined to create diverse antibody genes. This genetic shuffling allows a limited number of gene segments to generate a vast array of unique antibodies.
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Somatic Hypermutation

Somatic hypermutation introduces point mutations at a high rate in the variable regions of antibody genes after antigen exposure. This process refines antibody affinity and increases diversity beyond the initial gene recombination, enabling the immune system to adapt to various pathogens.
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Combinatorial and Junctional Diversity

Combinatorial diversity arises from different combinations of heavy and light chain gene segments, while junctional diversity results from the addition or deletion of nucleotides at gene segment junctions during recombination. Together, these mechanisms greatly expand the antibody repertoire.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?

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Textbook Question

Patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome suffer from various types of cancer. These patients are most likely lacking which of the following?

a. Treg cells

b. TH1 cells

c. B cells

d. NK cells

e. TH2 cells

1388
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Textbook Question

A kidney-transplant patient experienced a cytotoxic rejection of the new kidney. Place the following in order for that rejection:

(1) apoptosis occurs

(2) CD8⁺ T cell becomes CTL

(3) granzymes released

(4) MHC class I activates CD8⁺ T cell

(5) perforin released

a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

c. 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

e. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

1324
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Textbook Question

Explain why a person who recovers from a disease can attend others with the disease without fear of contracting it.

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Textbook Question

Put the following in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response:

(1) TH cell produces cytokines

(2) B cell contacts antigen

(3) antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell

(4) TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC

(5) B cell proliferates.

a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

c. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

d. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

e. 4, 5, 3, 1, 2

1431
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