Textbook Question
How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?
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How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?
Patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome suffer from various types of cancer. These patients are most likely lacking which of the following?
a. Treg cells
b. TH1 cells
c. B cells
d. NK cells
e. TH2 cells
A kidney-transplant patient experienced a cytotoxic rejection of the new kidney. Place the following in order for that rejection:
(1) apoptosis occurs
(2) CD8⁺ T cell becomes CTL
(3) granzymes released
(4) MHC class I activates CD8⁺ T cell
(5) perforin released
a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
c. 4, 2, 5, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5