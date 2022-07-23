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Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 8
Chapter 17, Problem 8

Put the following in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response:
(1) TH cell produces cytokines
(2) B cell contacts antigen
(3) antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell
(4) TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC
(5) B cell proliferates.
a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
c. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
d. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5
e. 4, 5, 3, 1, 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the initial event in the antibody response, which is the B cell encountering and binding to the specific antigen. This corresponds to 'B cell contacts antigen'.
Step 2: After antigen binding, the B cell processes the antigen and presents an antigen fragment on its surface bound to MHC molecules. This is 'antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell'.
Step 3: Next, a T helper (TH) cell recognizes the antigen fragment presented by the B cell along with the MHC molecule. This is 'TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC'.
Step 4: Upon recognition, the TH cell becomes activated and produces cytokines that help stimulate the B cell. This corresponds to 'TH cell produces cytokines'.
Step 5: Finally, the B cell, now activated by the cytokines, proliferates and differentiates to produce antibodies. This is 'B cell proliferates'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

B Cell Antigen Recognition and Processing

B cells recognize and bind specific antigens through their surface receptors. After binding, the antigen is internalized, processed, and fragments are presented on the B cell surface bound to MHC class II molecules, enabling interaction with helper T cells.
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Helper T Cell Activation and Cytokine Production

Helper T (TH) cells recognize antigen fragments presented by B cells via MHC class II molecules. Upon recognition, TH cells become activated and secrete cytokines, which provide essential signals to B cells for their activation and differentiation.
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B Cell Proliferation and Antibody Production

Following activation by cytokines from helper T cells, B cells proliferate and differentiate into plasma cells. These plasma cells produce and secrete antibodies specific to the original antigen, constituting the humoral immune response.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How would each of the following prevent infection?

a. Antibodies against Neisseria gonorrhoeae fimbriae

b. Antibodies against host cell mannose

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How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?

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Textbook Question

Patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome suffer from various types of cancer. These patients are most likely lacking which of the following?

a. Treg cells

b. TH1 cells

c. B cells

d. NK cells

e. TH2 cells

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Textbook Question

A kidney-transplant patient experienced a cytotoxic rejection of the new kidney. Place the following in order for that rejection:

(1) apoptosis occurs

(2) CD8⁺ T cell becomes CTL

(3) granzymes released

(4) MHC class I activates CD8⁺ T cell

(5) perforin released

a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

c. 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

e. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:

a. IgA

b. IgD

c. IgE

d. IgG

e. IgM

Antibodies that are bound to mast cells and involved in allergic reactions.

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Textbook Question

Explain why a person who recovers from a disease can attend others with the disease without fear of contracting it.

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