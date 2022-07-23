How would each of the following prevent infection?
a. Antibodies against Neisseria gonorrhoeae fimbriae
b. Antibodies against host cell mannose
How would each of the following prevent infection?
a. Antibodies against Neisseria gonorrhoeae fimbriae
b. Antibodies against host cell mannose
How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?
Patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome suffer from various types of cancer. These patients are most likely lacking which of the following?
a. Treg cells
b. TH1 cells
c. B cells
d. NK cells
e. TH2 cells
A kidney-transplant patient experienced a cytotoxic rejection of the new kidney. Place the following in order for that rejection:
(1) apoptosis occurs
(2) CD8⁺ T cell becomes CTL
(3) granzymes released
(4) MHC class I activates CD8⁺ T cell
(5) perforin released
a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
c. 4, 2, 5, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 5–7:
a. IgA
b. IgD
c. IgE
d. IgG
e. IgM
Antibodies that are bound to mast cells and involved in allergic reactions.
Explain why a person who recovers from a disease can attend others with the disease without fear of contracting it.